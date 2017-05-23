BTS makes new friends on Billboard red carpet

While Sunday may have marked an all-time best moment for BTS, the winner of Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, the group‘s euphoria probably doubled with the amount of friends who shared in the group’s joy. Billboard Music Award always brings artists together, and BTS also seems to have made some new pals on the global event’s magenta carpet. Here is a list of new friends spotted at the group’s historic moment on site.



1. The Chainsmokers

(BTS` Twitter) The Sunday award show brought BTS and the EDM duo Chainsmokers together, as the two artists had some hangout time backstage.



The official @BBMAs Twitter account tweeted out a photo of the group posing in the sunny Las Vegas weather before the award show.



Alex Pall of the duo also shared a video on the group’s Instagram which showed him saying “We got our boys right here, let‘s go!” and BTS members cheering in response.



Chainsmokers also dropped a group selfie with the caption that had tons of fans totally stoked. Teasing for a possible collaboration with the sensational K-pop group, the caption read, “See you guys in the summer!”









2. Halsey

(BTS` Twitter)

American pop star Halsey, who also performed at the show, expressed love over the group straight to their faces while in the audience during a commercial break.





In the video posted on her Instagram, Halsey is seen wearing a pearlescent bra paired with voluminous khaki pants, standing face-to-face with the seven members.



She says in excitement, “I love you guys. Your videos are so cool! So great!” The boys are also seen thanking her in unison.



Halsey, in collaboration with The Chainsmokers, won the Billboard Music Award for Top Hot 100 Song with “Closer.”









3. Camila Cabello