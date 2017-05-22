BTS scoops up Billboard Music Award for top social artist

BTS (Billboard)

(Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS and The Chainsmokers (BTS' Twitter)

(The Chainsmokers' Twitter)

BTS grabbed the award in the top social artist category at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday.The boy band has not only made history as the first K-pop group to attend the show but also nabbed a prize there.BTS faced competition for the award from other big-name celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, who were all nominated.Earlier, the seven-member group also performed strongly on Billboard’s music charts. BTS’s latest hit song “Not Today” stood at the top of the week’s Billboard Twitter Top Tracks, which climbed 23 places from the previous week.Before the ceremony, BTS took pictures with other top musicians.American DJ and producer duo The Chainsmokers took group photos with BTS and uploaded them on Twitter, saying, “Love these dudes! See you guys this summer.”The Chainsmokers also left a congratulatory message on social media for BTS for winning an award at the Billboard event.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)