BTS tops weekly Oricon Charts with ‘Blood’

Promotional image of BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS’ seventh single “Blood, Sweat and Tears,” released in Japan on May 10, has topped the weekly Oricon Charts, Japan’s largest music chart.The album ranked No. 1 on the list with a total of 238,795 Oricon points.Having debuted in Japan in June 2014, BTS broke the mark of 200,000 points on the Oricon charts in the shortest amount of time ever, according to the boy band’s agency Big Hit Entertainment.BTS first topped the Oricon charts in June 2015 with its fourth Japanese single “For You.”The group released the Japanese version of its album “Blood, Sweat and Tears,” containing three Japanese-language songs. The album is enjoying success, also ranking in 13th place on the iTunes charts.The seven-member act is soaring in international fame, having been nominated at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards in the US in addition to widespread popularity throughout Asia.(doo@heraldcorp.com)