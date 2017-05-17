GS Group holds 8th GS value creation forum

“Let’s put in all efforts for change and innovation to lead the development of GS and to create more jobs,” said GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo.
|GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo (GS Group)
“In the recent management environment, it is difficult to predict the speed and direction of change. Monitoring market trends and customers along with trying out new methods are needed,” Huh added.
The annual event took place at the GS Tower in Nonhyeon-dong, southern Seoul, and was attended by about 300 officials including Chairman Huh.
GS Group has been hosting the event since 2010 to remind employees of the importance of innovation by recognizing new business models, improved sales and customer relations and more at affiliates including GS Energy, GS Caltex, GS Retail, GS Home Shopping, the company said in a press release.
“The first place to sense changes in the market and detect procedural problems is on site,” it said. “We must keep our ears open to what is said, and freely share ideas to be applied.”
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)