Bone found on seabed confirmed to be from Sewol victim

This photo taken on May 11, 2017, shows workers searching through the wreckage of the Sewol ferry at the port of Mokpo in southwest South Korea. (Yonhap)

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Wednesday that a human bone discovered underwater in early May was identified to be from Danwon High School teacher Go Chang-suk.Citing the National Forensic Service’s DNA test result, the ministry said the 35 centimeter-long shinbone was from Go.The ministry sent a bone fragment to National Forensic Service for DNA tests immediately after it was retrieved.The ministry is awaiting DNA results of four other human bones found during a search of the ship’s interior since May 10.The search team said that it found a bone fragment of Go during their search underwater, where the Sewol capsized and sank off waters off Jindo, South Jeolla Province, April 16 2014. It marked the first major discovery since operators began examining the ship in April this year.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)