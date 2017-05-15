Kotra hosts Cuba Week to promote economic ties with island nation

South Korea's trade promotion agency said Monday it is hosting an event in Seoul this week to promote economic ties with Cuba.



In the five-day-long 2017 Cuba Week in Korea that runs through Friday, government officials and business leaders from the two countries will discuss possible ties in the financial, energy and medical fields, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said in a statement.



In this photo taken on May 15, 2017, KOTRA President and CEO Kim Jae-hong (center) stands with officials and business leaders from Cuba during the 2017 Cuba Week in Korea held in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Cuba has sent a 16-member delegation made up of officials and businessmen to the second annual event being held at Kotra's headquarters in southern Seoul.The same event was held in October for the first time to help South Korean companies make headway in the Caribbean nation in the coming years, the statement said. (Yonhap)