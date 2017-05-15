Part-time teachers to have Sewol deaths recognized

(Yonhap)

Two part-time teachers at Danwon High School who died in the Sewol ferry sinking three years ago will have their deaths recognized as being in the line of duty, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.The designation entitles their families to government support and compensation.“Marking Teacher’s Day today here, President (Moon Jae-in) ordered necessary measures to recognize the deaths of the two part-time teachers,” said Yoon Young-chan, chief presidential secretary for public relations, during a briefing.“The government will provide the due respectful treatment for Kim Cho-won and Lee Ji-hye, as we send condolences and consolation to the victims and bereaved families.”Kim and Lee died in the sinking of the ferry, which had been carrying teachers and students of Danwon High on a field trip. The previous Park Geun-hye administration had refused to consider them in the same way as full-time teachers who died in the disaster, claiming that their deaths could not be regarded as occurring in the line of duty because they were not public servants.The Sewol ferry sank on April 16, 2014 off Korea’s southwestern coast while on its way to Jeju Island. A total of 304 people, mostly students and nine teachers from Danwon High school, died in the tragedy.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)