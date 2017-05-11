Moon accepts Hwang's resignation

President Moon Jae-in accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, a holdover from the former government, on Thursday as he strives to round out his own administration.



Hwang, who took office in June 2015, offered to resign Wednesday after Moon's victory in Tuesday's election. He had served as acting president since December when former President Park Geun-hye was impeached over a corruption scandal.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) shakes hand with Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 10, 2017. (Yonhap)

With his departure from office, Yoo Il-ho, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, will serve as acting prime minister.A farewell ceremony for Hwang will take place later in the day, officials said.Hwang joined the Park government as justice minister in March 2013 soon after its inauguration.Moon also accepted the resignation of Park Sung-choon, the minister of patriots and veterans affairs. Park had led the ministry since 2011. (Yonhap)