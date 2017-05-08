LG Electronics rules out acquisition of Pantech

LG Electronics Inc. on Monday ruled out the rumor that the company is considering the acquisition of South Korea's No. 3 smartphone manufacturer, Pantech Co.
Through a regulatory filing made after getting the request from the Korea Exchange, the main bourse operator, South Korea's No. 2 tech giant said it has never considered purchasing Pantech.
|(Yonhap)
After facing financial troubles, Pantech was normalized in late 2015 after Solid Inc. listed the company on the secondary bourse Kosdaq acquired the firm.
Solid, a telecom device maker, also said through a regulatory filing that LG Electronics is not moving to purchase Pantech. (Yonhap)