Naver launches new fine dust tracking service

(Naver)

Wary of growing concerns over worsening air quality, South Korea’s internet giant Naver on Thursday introduced a new visual mapping service that tracks the movement of fine dust in Korea, Japan and China.The new fine dust mapping service can be accessed by searching for fine dust levels on Naver via either PC or mobile device.Previously, Naver had provided only numerical figures that showed the level of fine dust in different cities in Korea. The new feature visually displays the changes in air quality in Korea and surrounding regions, the firm said.Naver is also providing more frequent updates to its find dust monitoring data, provided by Korea’s National Institute of Environmental Research. While fine dust levels were previously tracked just twice a day -- morning and afternoon -- they are now being tracked every hour.Naver is also providing data on the air quality in Japan and China via a partnership with Weathernews Inc., as a significant portion of fine dust particles in Korea originate from neighboring countries.Korea’s air quality has been growing poorer by the year as clouds of fine dust particles form a yellow haze in the sky. Fine dust causes various respiratory problems and negatively affects the body’s immune system.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)