Signal error cited as possible cause of shipyard crane collision

|Park Dae-young, president and CEO of Samsung Heavy Industries, visits Paik Hospital funeral hall Tuesday night to offer his apologies to the families of those killed in the shipyard crane collision in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, Monday. (Yonhap)
According to investigators, the police are currently focusing on whether the crane collision was caused due to an error with the start/stop signals that resulted in miscommunication between the crane drivers, adding that there is currently no pursuit of criminal charges.
However, investigators also said they cannot rule out the possibility of other factors and are checking the shipyard’s surveillance footage and work logs to ensure Samsung Heavy Industries complied with all safety regulations. The possibility of other crane mechanical defects is also being investigated.
The bodies of the six workers killed Monday were returned to their families Wednesday. However it was reported that some of the families are refusing to proceed with traditional funeral arrangements until they receive a genuine apology from the company.
According to news reports, Park Dae-young, president and CEO of Samsung Heavy Industries, visited the Paik Hospital funeral hall Tuesday night to offer his apologies. However, the CEO allegedly only stayed and apologized to two families of the six that were killed before leaving, sparking anger among some of the bereaved.
