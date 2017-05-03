‘The Soup’ wins Arizona film fest award

Yoon’s agency JYP Entertainment said Wednesday that the movie recently received the best foreign feature award at the annual international film festival that ran from April 19-30 in Tucson, Arizona.
In the movie based on a true story, Yoon plays a man with a rough personality named Jaegu, who enters the home of a mentally disabled couple with a 7-year-old daughter, and ends up living with them.
|Actor Yoon Park (JYP Entertainment)
|A poster for Korean film “Soup” (JYP Entertainment)
Director Lim Young-hoon helmed the movie.
Yoon has also starred in TV dramas such as KBS’ “What Happens to My Family” in 2014 and MBC’s “Queen’s Flower” in 2015.
The Arizona International Film Festival is the longest running and largest independent film festival in the state. It showcased about 2,600 films from 90 countries this year.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)