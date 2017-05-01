CIA director in S. Korea for consultations on N. Korea: report

Mike Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), is on an unannounced visit to South Korea for discussions on North Korea, news reports here said Monday.



He arrived at the Osan Air Base south of Seoul on Saturday, about 12 hours after the North fired a ballistic missile that apparently broke up in mid-air, according to the Kookmin Ilbo.





CIA Director Mike Pompeo (AP-Yonhap)

He is scheduled to stay in Seoul until Tuesday, the publication added, citing "key officials in the political circles."Another daily, the Chosun Ilbo, also quoted "multiple intelligence sources" as saying that Pompeo has held a series of meetings with Lee Byung-ho, head of South Korea's National Intelligence Service, and officials at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.The CIA chief briefed them on details for implementing the Donald Trump administration's new policy on Pyongyang, Chosun said.They assessed the communist nation's nuclear and missile capabilities and the internal situation of the Kim Jong-un regime, it added.The two sides also reportedly compared notes on the outlook for relations between Seoul and Washington after South Koreans picked their new president on May 9.South Korean government officials neither confirmed nor denied the news reports."It's the diplomatic practice to not officially speak to the media about such issues," an official said.Pompeo, a former politician, served as a cavalry officer.Weeks ago, US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson traveled to Seoul. (Yonhap)