Olive Young rises as mecca for K beauty products

The Myeong-dong branch, having opened in 2012, promotes “healthy and beautiful lifestyle” as a one-stop lifestyle platform, selling a wide variety of products ranging from cosmetics, health foods, character products, interior pieces and exercise equipment to fashion accessories.
|The inside of Olive Young’s Myeong-dong branch (CJ OliveNetworks)
“Olive Young’s Myeong-dong branch quickly brings in products that are popular online to become pioneers in new trends,” said the branch manager.
He added, “Just by entering the store, visitors can easily witness the lifestyle trends that the younger generation in Korea is excited about.”
There have been attempts to create a new shopping experience for the visitors recently, including the “4-D Racing” where customers who have purchased products from Olive Young’s own makeup brand “Wakemake” could participate in a racing game. The event was a success, with around 5,000 participants, and related videos on social media amassed over 2,000 hits in two weeks.
The branch has been able to please the tastes of both its domestic and foreign customers, allowing it to expand nationwide.
The store has been promoted by world-famous actresses as well.
Last month, French actress Juliette Binoche visited the store and showed particular interest in facial masks, such as the Collagen Ampoule Mask and Modeling. She purchased various K beauty items, including the hair mini brush, selfie stick and fluff remover, the company said.
Drew Barrymore, who also visited the store last September, posted a picture on her Instagram, commenting, “The store is phenomenal!”
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)