‘My Ugly Duckling’ is most-viewed Sunday show

"Mom's Diary: My Ugly Duckling" has risen to become the most-viewed Sunday variety show, according to Nielsen Korea.The show, which began airing on SBS in August last year, features male celebrities' moms who view their sons' daily lives on camera.The show achieved an 18.5 percent viewership Sunday, according to the company that provides television audience measurements.The episode followed singer Lee Sang-min, who fell into debt after a failed business venture and began renting a room in his creditor's house.The episode showed Lee struggle to make a home for himself and scrape by employing as many money-saving tips as possible.Lee was also seen making himself a bowl of ramen as a meal."I haven't said anything, but I've cried a lot on the inside," said Lee's mom on her son's misfortunes.The show is among a number of reality-variety shows, such as "I Live Alone," spotlighting celebrities' single lives, and shows such as "The Return of Superman," which focus on family life. Additional cast members include Shin Dong-yup, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Gun-mo, Park Soo-hong and Tony An.