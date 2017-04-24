Cardinals' Oh Seung-hwan picks up save in 5th straight game

Oh Seung-hwan of the St. Louis Cardinals has saved his fifth consecutive game.



Oh threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee on Sunday (local time), preserving the Cards' 6-3 victory.





St. Louis Cardinals closer Oh Seung-hwan throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on April 23, 2017. (Yonhap)

The memories of his shaky start to the season increasingly distant, Oh also lowered his ERA from 12.27 to 5.59 over his past seven appearances and set a personal record by picking up a save in five straight appearances.As the Cardinals entered the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead, it seemed as though Oh, who'd also recorded saves in each of the two previous days, wouldn't be needed this time.But Jonathan Broxton gave up a leadoff home run to Manny Pina and allowed Keon Broxton to reach on an error.Manager Mike Matheny quickly summoned his trusted closer. Oh walked the first batter he faced, Hernan Perez, before striking out Domingo Santana.Jonathan Villar knocked in the Brewers' second run of the inning with a single -- the run charged to Jonathan Broxton -- but Oh retired the next two batters to close out the game.Oh struck out Eric Thames, former Korea Baseball Organization MVP tearing things up early in his return to the majors, was called out on strikes, and Ryan Braun flied out to right. (Yonhap)