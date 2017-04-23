LG Uplus to introduce Korea’s 1st IoT-based bidet

South Korean mobile carrier LG Uplus and electronic bidet maker Kohler Novita on Sunday said they will introduce the country’s first-ever electronic bidet running on IoT technology next month.
An electronic bidet is a high-tech toilet seat cover featuring functions such as a nozzle that sprays one’s bottom with warm water. It is controlled via a remote control attached to the toilet seat.
The upcoming IoT electronic bidet works by syncing with the LG Uplus home IoT platform app, IoT@home. Using Wi-Fi, users can remotely control the bidet’s water temperature, spraying strength as well as cleansing format.
Kohler Novita CEO Lee Han-eung (right) and Ahn Sung-jun, LG Uplus senior vice president and Internet of Things division head, pose next to an IoT bidet system in Seoul on Thursday. (LG Uplus)
According to LG Uplus, the IoT bidet automatically tracks and analyzes a user’s bidet usage patterns to automatically inform them when they need to switch the filter or request a cleaning service.
In addition, the connected bidet sends alerts to users who have been sitting on the toilet for too long -- presumably because they are on their smartphones -- to tell them to get up, the firm said.
The new IoT bidet can be purchased via Kohler Novita stores nationwide, LG Uplus’ online IoT Shop as well as e-commerce websites including 11st Street, Auction and Gmarket.
Looking ahead, LG Uplus said it plans to introduce up to 50 IoT-connected devices inside bathrooms and houses, such as fans, light switches and open door sensors to build a more connected smart home.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)