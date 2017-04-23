LG Uplus to introduce Korea’s 1st IoT-based bidet

Kohler Novita CEO Lee Han-eung (right) and Ahn Sung-jun, LG Uplus senior vice president and Internet of Things division head, pose next to an IoT bidet system in Seoul on Thursday. (LG Uplus)

Amid the fast-advancing Internet of Things technology, a new item has joined the list of smart things -- electronic bidet toilets.South Korean mobile carrier LG Uplus and electronic bidet maker Kohler Novita on Sunday said they will introduce the country’s first-ever electronic bidet running on IoT technology next month.An electronic bidet is a high-tech toilet seat cover featuring functions such as a nozzle that sprays one’s bottom with warm water. It is controlled via a remote control attached to the toilet seat.The upcoming IoT electronic bidet works by syncing with the LG Uplus home IoT platform app, IoT@home. Using Wi-Fi, users can remotely control the bidet’s water temperature, spraying strength as well as cleansing format.According to LG Uplus, the IoT bidet automatically tracks and analyzes a user’s bidet usage patterns to automatically inform them when they need to switch the filter or request a cleaning service.In addition, the connected bidet sends alerts to users who have been sitting on the toilet for too long -- presumably because they are on their smartphones -- to tell them to get up, the firm said.The new IoT bidet can be purchased via Kohler Novita stores nationwide, LG Uplus’ online IoT Shop as well as e-commerce websites including 11st Street, Auction and Gmarket.Looking ahead, LG Uplus said it plans to introduce up to 50 IoT-connected devices inside bathrooms and houses, such as fans, light switches and open door sensors to build a more connected smart home.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)