[Graphic News] Deaths caused by tobacco still climbing

The total number of smokers and tobacco-related deaths worldwide has increased, reported a consortium of researchers.According to the Global Burden of Disease report, the number of deaths attributed to tobacco use surpassed 6.4 million in 2015, up 4.7 percent compared to 1990, due to the expanding world population. More than 930 million people smoked daily in 2015, a 7 percent jump compared to 870 million in 1990.Smoking causes 1 in 10 deaths worldwide, with half of them in just four countries: China, India, the United States and Russia.Along with Indonesia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Japan, Brazil and Germany, they account for two-thirds of global tobacco use.