Korea speeds up plan to build 200 charging stations for green cars

The South Korean government is moving to fast-track its plans to build around 200 stations to charge engines operated by electricity, fuel cells and liquefied petroleum gas by 2025 by holding discussions with legislators and preparing due revision bills.



The Ministry of Land Transport is set to unveil plans to open multipurpose service areas for motorists driving green cars at a roundtable discussion to be held Friday together with the National Assembly and the ministries of environment and commerce.



(Yonhap)