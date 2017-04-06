Hanwha Galleria to open luxury outlet in Gwanggyo

Set to open on the 40th anniversary of the company’s department store business, the department store will be designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas.
|The design for Hanwha’s new convention complex in Gwanggyo (Hanwha Galleria)
Hanwha Galleria said that it will use its expertise in global luxury brand marketing and the new outlet’s location next to Gwanggyo Lake Park to create a landmark in the new city.
The Galleria Department Store will be part of a large convention complex created by Hanwha Group in partnership with Suwon’s city government. The 81,000-square-meter complex will include a convention center, luxury residences, a hotel and an aquarium, in addition to the Galleria Department Store. The project is expected to cost 2 trillion won ($1.76 billion).
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)