Woman dies after binging on soju

By Byun Hee-jin



A woman died after sharing 60 bottles of soju with a friend in a 10-day binge drinking in a real-life version of the movie “Leaving Las Vegas” in a city in South Korea, police said Thursday.

According to police, the 44-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday at noon at a motel in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province.

Police discovered 60 empty bottles of soju at the scene. They said the woman appears to have died from heavy drinking, although the exact cause is to be determined through an autopsy.

A 41-year-old man, who drank with her, reported the death to the police through his mother.

According to investigators, the two met at an alcohol treatment center and came to Jeongseon for travel on March 19, which turned into a deadly marathon boozing session.

The man testified to police that they had decided to “drink till (they) die.”

