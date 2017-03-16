[Around the Hotels]

The ibis Styles Ambassador Seoul Myeong-dong and Gangnam are offering weekend packages for replenishing the weary mind and body.The Cozy Weekend package at the Myeong-dong branch comprises an overnight stay at a Standard Suite, breakfast for two, access to a sauna and fitness center and late checkout at 2 p.m. It is available until the end of this year and costs 163,900 won for two.The Lazy Weekend in City package at the Gangnam branch comprises an overnight stay at a Superior Room, breakfast for one, access to a sauna and fitness center and late checkout at 2 p.m. It is available until April 31 and costs 99,000 won per person. For information and reservations, call the Myeong-dong branch at (02) 6020-8888 and Gangnam branch at (02) 3011-8888.The Westin Chosun Seoul will invite renowned Japanese chef Yonemura -- owner of one-star Michelin restaurant Yonemura in Tokyo and Kyoto -- and his team to host the second “Chef Yonemura’s Gala Dinner” on March 17 and 18. The dinner has two options: an 8-course meal with three wines at 500,000 won per person or an 8-course meal only at 330,000 won.The dinner features Yonemura’s innovative dishes like blowfish salad with spring vegetables from Kyoto, protein and mineral rich sea bream meuniere and cold pasta with sea cucumber, all made with seasonal ingredients. For information and reservations, call Sushi Cho at (02) 317-0357.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering a package combining an overnight stay at the hotel and baseball game tickets for the Nexen Heroes from April 1 to June 25.The Heroes Baseball Package comprises an overnight stay at the hotel with access to a fitness center and swimming pool, tickets for the Nexen Heroes game at Gocheock Sky Dome, just minutes away from the hotel by car, and baseball souvenirs. The tickets are diamond seats or second-floor table seats. Prices start from 235,000 won. For information and reservations, call (02) 2211-2100Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Cafe 395 is offering top-class Indian gastronomy through Chef M U Kasture, the executive chef of The Ashok restaurant in New Delhi in India, from March 16 to 26.Spanning a career of three decades, Kasture was named the Best Chef of India and spent 8 years as the executive chef to the Indian president. He has prepared cuisines for world leaders, including former US President Barack Obama, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. The buffet with Indian dishes is 94,000 won for lunch and 99,000 won for dinner per person. For information and reservation, call Cafe 395 at (02) 317-3062.The InterContinental Seoul Coex is offering a Chitosan Food Promotion package of delectable seafood from Monday to April 30.The promotion comprises deep-fried crab in hot pepper sauce, crab pasta, shrimp with lemon cream sauce, fried rice with snow crab, and crab meat quesadilla, as well as Korean beef-bone soup, sweet and sour grilled short rib patties and Korean beef brisket sushi. Lunch is 71,000 won during weekdays and 77,000 won on weekend, while dinner is 83,000 won throughout the week. For information and reservations, call The Brasserie at (02) 3430-8610.