Korean firms shine at 2017 MWC

South Korean tech firms successfully showcased their advanced technology at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona, Spain, earlier this month, industry and government officials said Tuesday.



About 170 local firms, including many small and midsized companies, took part in the annual technology event, marking the largest number of South Korean companies to do so, they said.



Participants at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2017 (Yonhap)

The remarks were made during a meeting attended by 11 ranking executives from major tech and telecommunication firms, as well as government officials. The meeting was organized by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning to share the latest technology trend exhibited at the MWC."We could confirm that groundbreaking changes are just ahead of us as the information technology society based on the fifth-generation network nears," said Choi Jae-you, vice minister of science, ICT and future planning. "The future of our country depends on how quickly we respond to such changes."The participating firms included Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chipmaker and mobile phone supplier, and many other big South Korean names, such as SK Telecom and LG Electronics Inc."The trends at the MWC 2017 were core technology based on 5G, Internet of Things and artificial Intelligence," said Lee Jae-hak, an official from the Institute for Information & Communications Technology Promotion. "Societies have entered the stage of the fast-paced industrial transformation, dubbed the fourth industrial revolution."Some of the latest technologies showcased during the MWC include high-end tablet PCs and a new version of the Gear VR by Samsung Electronics.Also, South Korea's dominant Internet portal operator Naver Corp. and its mobile messaging affiliate Line Corp. unveiled an AI platform called Clova or CLOud Virtual Assistant.Hancom Inc., a South Korean software maker, also unveiled a new interpretation wearable. The neckband-style device, which comes with a wireless Bluetooth headset and a microphone, allows a user to talk with people who speak other languages based on the company's translation software, "Genie Talk." (Yonhap)