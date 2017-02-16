Kim Yun-jin, Ok Taec-yeon to star in mystery thriller

Poster for “House Above Time” (Peppermint & Company)

Hollywood actress Kim Yun-jin is returning to the big screen in Korea with mystery-thriller “House Above Time,” starring alongside Ok Taec-yeon, as he makes his film debut.The film has been confirmed for an April release. It traces the story of Mi-hee, played by Kim, a housewife whose husband is killed and son goes missing. She returns to her home after 25 years in prison.The film aims to create tension inside the setting of the house.Kim, 43, is best known to international audiences for her role as Sun on American television series “Lost.” She rose to fame by playing a North Korean spy in the Korean film “Shiri.”Ok is the main rapper of K-pop boy group 2PM. He debuted as an actor in the drama series “Cinderella’s Sister” and starred in “Dream High.”(doo@heraldcorp.com)