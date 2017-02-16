Kim Yun-jin, Ok Taec-yeon to star in mystery thriller

The film has been confirmed for an April release. It traces the story of Mi-hee, played by Kim, a housewife whose husband is killed and son goes missing. She returns to her home after 25 years in prison.
|Poster for “House Above Time” (Peppermint & Company)
The film aims to create tension inside the setting of the house.
Kim, 43, is best known to international audiences for her role as Sun on American television series “Lost.” She rose to fame by playing a North Korean spy in the Korean film “Shiri.”
Ok is the main rapper of K-pop boy group 2PM. He debuted as an actor in the drama series “Cinderella’s Sister” and starred in “Dream High.”
