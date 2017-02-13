Mobile Doctor targets 1.5m downloads of fever management app for children

Mobile Doctor, a company that has developed a mobile application service to help manage fevers in children, announced Tuesday that it aims to achieve 1.5 million downloads of its application (500,000 in Korea, 1 million overseas) by the end of the year.Fever Coach, the mobile application developed independently by Mobile Doctor, was designed to help parents monitor their children’s fevers based on body temperature, vaccination history and medical records.Using an algorithm based on big data, the application provides parents with information on symptoms and treatment methods after the child’s temperature has been entered into the app.It offers information on symptom categories, how to administer fever-reducing medication, and the necessity of a hospital visit depending on the child’s temperature and how it is changing.The company’s Co-CEO Oh Nam-soo said, “We created this application to help the many parents out there who become flustered and confused when their child gets a fever. The biggest advantage of this app is that it compiles vetted data and then uses that to offer solutions in all possible situations in real-time.”The application’s large data pool currently consists of 2.2 million pieces of temperature-related data, 90,000 pieces of fever-symptom-related data, and 670,000 pieces of data on fever reducers. By working in collaboration with doctors, software designers, and medical data experts, Mobile Doctor has ensured that its application provides high levels of performance and convenience.Fever Coach targets a broad range of ages, from newborns to teenagers. However, the application’s primary target is children under the age of 5.Oh said, “The response to our app, which was released in 2015, has been very positive thus far, with 200,000 downloads in its first year of service. In the near future, we are planning to develop and release a wearable thermometer that connects to the app, which we hope will enhance the convenience of our services.”Mobile Doctor receives support from the Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation for its marketing activities as well as its efforts to enter foreign markets.(jshwang@heraldcorp.com)