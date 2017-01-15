Saenuri's Rhee In-je declares presidential bid

Rhee In-je of the ruling Saenuri Party on Sunday declared his presidential bid for the fourth time since 1997, unveiling his plans for a constitutional revision and state governance.
The former six-term lawmaker said that if elected, he would push for a constitutional amendment to enact a "power-sharing" model that would diffuse powers currently concentrated wholly in a single president, within six months of his election.
|Rhee In-je of the ruling Saenuri Party (Yonhap)
He also vowed to push for a reform of family-owned conglomerates and promote fairness and transparency in business circles. (Yonhap)