Lippert bids tearful farewell

He reached out to ordinary citizens by traveling across the country, opening his home to the public and attending baseball games, while walking his dog Grigsby around downtown in a Doosan Bears jersey. He gave Korean middle names to his son and daughter, who were both born here, Sejun and Seahee.
A knife attack on him in the middle of a breakfast seminar in March 2015 posed a test to his efforts. With nerve damage and 80 stitches, however, the envoy reemerged on downtown walkways unscathed, thanking South Koreans for their well wishes and support.
|Mark Lippert, the outgoing US ambassador to Korea, wipes away tears while speaking during his farewell press conference at the US Embassy in Seoul on Friday. Joint Press Corps
“It’s a day that we knew would eventually come. We are each intensely patriotic Americans who love our country and miss our family and friends. But that doesn’t make it any easier to leave.”
On the policy front, Lippert took credit for expediting timely responses to North Korea’s provocations and policy coordination with Seoul. He has old personal ties with President Barack Obama.
The envoy, scheduled to return home Friday, offered an upbeat outlook for the alliance under the incoming Donald Trump administration, despite looming challenges. The two countries’ relationship is “well-equipped” to handle the challenges, he said, calling it “one of the very best alliances in (the) history of the world, if not the best.”
He took note of the recent meetings of National Security Adviser Kim Kwan-jin and his deputy Cho Tae-yong with Michael Flynn, Trump’s pick for national security adviser, as well as a confirmation hearing of Defense Secretary nominee James Mattis, during which they underscored the significance of the alliance.
“The foundation is strong as it’s ever been, and the institutional mechanisms to drive a dynamic change, manage the differences in opinion and tackle these challenges are strong as they’ve ever been. … So that gives me great confidence,” Lippert said.
“I can’t predict the future … but the bottom line is the early contacts have been good, productive and encouraging.”
The former senior Pentagon official singled out the birth of his two children as the most memorable events during his stint. If he had more time, he would find new, interesting remarkable things to do here, he said, adding he could “stay here forever.”
“What a fantastic experience that was so welcoming, it wasn’t just having your children, but the country embraced our family,” Lippert said.
“It was (Sejun’s) first birthday where everybody was pitching in, talking about how customs work and how meaningful that was.”
On his next move, Lippert said he has not yet decided, adding he will “think it through for a while,” but he intends to help “shape up” the relationship between the two countries.
The ambassador highlighted a statement he made in his very first speech here -- “our collective destinies are intertwined” -- likening it to a Korean proverb “even a slight touching of sleeves makes a shared destiny.”
“From deep experience, I now know this to be true,” he said, struggling to hold back tears.
“You touched us deeply. I know your future is bright. And we intend to return many times to witness it, partake in it and be inspired by it.”
By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)