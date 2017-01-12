Air Seoul launches in-flight magazine ‘Your Seoul’

|The cover of “Your Seoul” (Air Seoul)
Local low-cost carrier Air Seoul said Thursday that it launched an in-flight magazine called “Your Seoul” to promote the tourism attractions of Korea‘s capital.
The magazine is part of the airline’s cooperative efforts with Seoul to help increase the brand power of the city.
“Your Seoul” includes information on Air Seoul‘s various destinations in addition to Seoul. The first 64-page volume includes recommendations of relatively unknown destinations in Seoul from TV producers, poets and webtoon artists. The magazine also introduces famous restaurants and Michelin-rated restaurants in Seoul in Japanese and Chinese.
“Air Seoul’s in-flight magazine will seek to be a vehicle for promoting Seoul‘s hidden and various charms, providing useful information to our customers beyond promotional material,” said an official with the airline.
“Your Seoul” has been available on all Air Seoul flights since Jan. 1.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)