Hong Sang-soo’s ‘On the Beach’ to compete at Berlin Film Fest in February

Actress Kim Min-hee stars in “On the Beach at Night Alone.” (Finecut)

Director Hong Sang-soo’s upcoming film “On the Beach at Night Alone” has been invited to be screened in the competition category at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, scheduled for Feb. 9-18, the film’s international distributor Finecut said Tuesday.The invitation marks director Hong’s third foray to Berlin, after “Night and Day” (2008) and “Nobody’s Daughter Haewon” (2013), which both screened in the competition section.Hong’s 19th film, “On the Beach” was shot early last year in Gangwon Province with French actress Isabelle Huppert, actor Jung Jae-young and actress Kim Min-hee.Hong’s “Right Now, Wrong Then” (2015) won the Golden Leopard prize for best international film and the award for best leading actor at the 58th Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland last August. He won the best director award for “Yourself and Yours” (2016) at the 64th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain last September.(doo@heraldcorp.com)