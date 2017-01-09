83 percent of five-year-olds in Korea go to hagwon

More than 83 percent of 5-year-olds and 36 percent of 2-year-olds in South Korea receive private education, a study revealed Monday.



According to the report published by the Korea Institute of Child Care and Education, a typical 5-year-old Korean kid receives private education 5.2 times a week for a duration of 50 minutes per session. For 2-year-olds, the average is 2.6 times a week and 47.6 minutes per session.



The findings are based on a survey conducted between August and October last year on 1,241 parents with children aged 2 or 5. There were 537 of them with 2-year-olds and the remaining 704 had 5-year-olds.



Multiple signs for hagwons, or cram schools, are seen in downtown Seoul (Herald DB)