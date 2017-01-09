g.o.d. celebrates 18 years with concert

K-pop group g.o.d. performs at Jamsil Arena in the Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul on Jan. 6-8. (Sidus HQ)

Boy band g.o.d., which debuted in 1999, held the Seoul leg of its “2017 g.o.d. to Men” concert tour at the Jamsil Sports Complex’s Jamsil Arena on Jan. 6-8.The boy group, marking its 18th anniversary this year, performed a wide selection of the group’s past hits, including “Friday Night,” “Lies,” “One Candle,” “Road” and “Dear Mother” alongside a live session band.Some 20,000 people attended the concerts held over three days, according to reports, who sang along with the veteran band.g.o.d. will continue its nationwide tour at the Incheon Nam-dong Gynmasium on Jan. 13.(doo@heraldcorp.com)