Rise of ‘Candle Citizens’ to reshape democracy in 2017

There is little doubt the “candle citizens” pushed lawmakers to cast ballots on Dec. 9 to impeach Park, accused of allowing her longtime friend to meddle in state affairs and colluding with her to extort money and favors from local conglomerates.
The power of candles will not remain a legacy of the year 2016, however.
|Protestors hold candles and signs that have slogans calling for the immediate ouster of President Park Geun-hye during a rally in Seoul last year (Yonhap)
Growing weary of the corruption scandal engulfing the nation’s political, business, legal, culture and sports circles, many Koreans seem determined to continue their fight to reform the flawed systems and make a fairer society even after Park’s ouster from office.
‘Candle revolution’
The first anti-Park candlelight vigil in late October was relatively small, with about 20,000 participants, but grew week after week in turnout amid emerging allegations implicating President Park in the scandal and her refusal to step down.
The sixth rally on Dec. 3 drew as many as 2.32 million people, surpassing the number of protestors during pro-democracy movements in the 1980s and making it the largest in the nation’s history.
“The past rallies have been led and dominated by specific groups, but this time, the majority of protestors were unaffiliated citizens who voluntarily chose to participate out of anger toward the president,” sociology professor Lee Byung-hoon at Chung-Ang University told The Korea Herald.
“South Koreans have taken to the streets in a peaceful and mature manner, with the festive rallies becoming a platform to express various opinions,” he said.
Despite the large number of participants, the rallies were devoid of violent clashes or arrests for unlawful activities. The ways of delivering messages also diversified, with many ridiculing the president and her friends with satirical signs and performances.
‘Candles will not be blown out’
But what the majority of South Koreans desperately want is not only the impeachment of the embattled president, but also a society governed by democratic values of fairness, law and order.
That’s why people will likely continue to take to the streets this year, experts said.
“Social media made it possible for citizens to take to the streets in an unprecedentedly large scale,” said Kim Seo-joong, professor for journalism and broadcasting at SungKongHoe University. “Citizens will continue to criticize politicians through the platform and mobilize themselves.”
|(Yonhap)
The sociology professor Lee, however, said the scale of the candlelight vigils will depend on how the political and economic situation unfold this year.
“While it is difficult to predict the candlelight movement’s future course of action, the continued economic slump, the Constitutional Court‘s decision on Park’s impeachment and major changes in the political arena, including a breakup of the ruling Saenuri Party, will all likely affect how it plays out,” Lee said.
Lee Nae-young, politics professor at Korea University, pointed out limitations of street rallies.
“The long-lasting candlelight vigils have been possible due to a broad agreement to demand President Park‘s resignation,” said Lee. “As the candlelight vigils successfully pushed the parliament to impeach the president now, the rally participants’ demands will begin to further diversify.”
Despite the protestors’ continued calls for President Park’s ouster, there were growing policy-related calls for scrapping state-authored history books, labor market reform plans and the US’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system, among others.
Some citizens frowned upon labor unionists’ demand for the release of Han Sang-kyun, chief of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, who is standing trial on charges of leading “illegal” rallies. The demand for cancellation of a court ruling, which led to dissolution of the minor opposition Unified Progressive Party for the alleged pursuit of North Korean ideology, also drew criticism.
“With the growing movement against the impeachment of Park, conflicts in civil society will reach a peak in the run-up to the upcoming presidential election,” he said. “It is time for the parliament to take a lead in framing political agendas and reflect the people’s voices in the policymaking process.”
Rise of participatory democracy
“I don’t think my protest will change things immediately. But it is a way of pressuring lawmakers to represent us and teaching them we are angry,” said Park Se-jin, a 30-year-old artist who has joined the Saturday’s rallies for the past two months.
“I’ve had enough with lawmakers who do not care about citizens. The scandal made me take more interest in politics and carefully cast my ballot in the upcoming presidential election.”
Such sentiments are reflected in the emerging grassroots movement, an attempt to make their voices heard in the long term in the political realm.
The rally organizers formed a Citizens’ Council in a bid to carry forward the momentum in the candlelight vigils and turn it into a long-term discussion to map out plans to fix the nation.
“It is a forum to collect a variety of ideas in their neighborhoods, understand clashing viewpoints and draw solutions for problems facing the society,” said Choi Hyun-mo, one of the organizers.
The rally organizers -- an association of 1,500 civic groups and labor unions -- plan to stage rallies until the Constitutional Court approves the impeachment.
“I believe that the strong elements of direct democracy we are trying to embrace here will gradually complement the representative political system to achieve a democracy working for all.”
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)