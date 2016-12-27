Mirae Asset scholarship program supports over 150,000 students

|Students pose after a ceremony to sign certificates for Mirae Asset Park Hyeon Joo Foundation’s overseas exchange student scholarship program on December 26. (Mirae Asset Global Investments)
Mirae Asset, the country’s leading financial group, runs a domestic scholarship program that selects successful candidates recommended by each university once a year. The program provides full one-year tuition for students with financial difficulties. Another scholarship program supports students accepted by foreign universities for exchange studies twice a year, offering tuition, airfare and living costs.
The foundation has so far offered scholarships for about 6,600 students at home and abroad, including 2,495 students in the country, 4,017 overseas exchange students and 122 global professional investors.
For elementary and middle school students, Mirae Asset runs an overseas traveling program that offers them opportunities to experience different cultures and nationalities through traveling. A total of 13,320 students have participated in the program as of this year.
