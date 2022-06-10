BTS releases career-spanning anthology album ‘Proof’

Screen captures of BTS’ “Yet to Come” music video (Big Hit Music)



Global K-pop sensation BTS dropped its anthology album “Proof” on Friday afternoon, unveiling three new songs and one music video with the three-CD package.



At 1 p.m. on Friday, Big Hit Music released the album, along with the music video of the new lead single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” via YouTube.



The three-CD album marks the septet’s first official release since “Butter” in July last year, and with new songs released for the first time in around nine months following the band’s collaborative single “My Universe” with British band Coldplay.



According to the act’s agency Big Hit Music, the album carries the past, present and future of the band, looking back on the nine years the seven bandmates have spent as a group and embodying their hopes for the next chapter.



Among the 48 tracks listed in total are three never-before-released songs: “Yet to Come,” “Run BTS” and “For Youth.”



Listed as the last track of the first CD is the album’s title track, “Yet to Come,” a mid-tempo alternative hip-hop genre through which the bandmates cherish the path they have walked until now and promise for a brighter future. The band’s three rappers, RM, Suga and J-Hope, made contributions to the song.



“The past was honestly the best. But my best is what comes next," "You and I, the best moment is yet to come,” the band sings.



The music video for “Yet to Come” takes place in a desert, where the boys stroll around in spotless white suits. As they sing, the members pass by symbolic objects from their past music videos, such as “Just One Day,” “Boy With Luv,” “Run,” “Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment,” “Blood Sweat Tears,” “Spring Day,” “Fake Love” and “No More Dream,” stringing together their past years to present.







Screen captures of BTS’ “Yet to Come” music video (Big Hit Music)



The music video ends with the septet gathered together and singing, “This is only the beginning, the best is yet to come,” signaling that they are ready to put the past behind and set forth on a new chapter as BTS.



Ahead of the album’s release, the bandmates shared their thoughts and feelings about it through a statement released by Big Hit Music on Friday morning.



“‘Proof’ is a special album closing the chapters to BTS’ first chapter as we mark our ninth anniversary of debut,” RM, the band’s leader, said through a statement released by Big Hit Music on Friday morning before the album’s release.



“As ‘Proof’ carries BTS’ history, I’m reminded of many memories from the past nine years. I’ll also be listening to the album frequently,” the act’s eldest, Jin, said.



Suga, the band’s main producing member who also took part in the making of numerous songs on the album, advised listening to the 48 songs in order, as the sequence holds significance for BTS.



“We took care in ordering the songs as well,” Suga said, “It’s an honor to write down our nine-year journey through the new album ‘Proof.’ We hope listeners can also follow our footsteps as they listen.”



Stating that the album is one that “holds the spirit of BTS,” member J-Hope said, “I’m overflowing with joy to release a new album in such a long while.” He added, “‘Proof’ is more special, as it is an album that wraps up the chronicle of BTS and the Army, as it bears the time and beautiful memories we’ve shared,” referring to the band’s global fandom, called Army.



It has been a long journey for the members to prepare the album, and the time spent preparing for it has brought the members even closer than before, Jimin said.



“The album felt more special, as we paid more attention to one another’s emotions and spent more time talking to each other,” Jimin said, adding, “I feel happy, yet a little strange to be dropping an album after a long time.”



“It feels like finishing off on writing a very thick book,” Jungkook said about finally releasing “Proof.” “We’ve taken as much care as we can on every part of it, as we have done with our other albums.”



“We sincerely hope the album becomes a precious gift for our fans who have always supported us and has made new history for us,” V said.



The album comes four days ahead of BTS’ ninth anniversary on Monday.







Poster of BTS` "`Proof` Live." (BigHit Music)