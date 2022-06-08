BTS to celebrate 9th anniversary with fans, album drop

Group picture of BTS for new album “Proof” (Big Hit Music)

Celebrating its ninth anniversary, global K-pop phenomenon BTS will mark the milestone with fans around the world with a round of festivities both online and offline.



On Tuesday, BTS’ label Big Hit Music said the boy band is set to conduct the online live show “‘Proof’ Live” on June 13, during which the band will premiere the stage for its upcoming single “Yet To Come.” Kicking off the show at 9 p.m. via the act’s official YouTube channel “BangtanTV,” the band will showcase performances and connect with fans.



Ahead of their debut anniversary Monday, the K-pop megastar is set to make their long-anticipated return with the anthology album “Proof,” a three-CD package spanning the band’s nine-year career. The collection will consist of 48 tracks, which will include previously unveiled songs and three brand new ones. The new songs are lead single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” and two side-tracks “Run BTS” and “For Youth.”



The band is also set to return to TV music shows for the first time in almost two years. While most K-pop idol groups opt to unveil their new songs through the local music shows, BTS has been absent from them in recent years due to overseas promotions.







Cover image of BTS’ new lead single “Yet To Come” (Big Hit Music)