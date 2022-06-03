 Back To Top
Finance

[Newsmaker] KB raises awareness of saving bees for World Environment Day

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Jun 3, 2022 - 15:28       Updated : Jun 3, 2022 - 15:31
Screencap of KB’s “Warning of the Bees” video, narrated by actor Kim Hyo-jin (KB Financial Group)
Screencap of KB’s “Warning of the Bees” video, narrated by actor Kim Hyo-jin (KB Financial Group)

KB Financial Group said Friday it had produced and launched a video highlighting the impact of the declining bee population on the environment for the upcoming World Environment Day.

The video titled “Warning of the Bees” portrays how climate change and excessive exposure to pesticides threaten the existence of bees, as well as the alarming consequences for humanity. It also paints the stories of people contributing to the effort to revive the bee population.

The video is part of KB’s “K-Bee Project” campaign, which includes beekeeping on the rooftop of its headquarters in the nation’s financial district of Yeouido, western Seoul. Jointly produced with Sungshin Women’s University professor Seo Kyeong-duk, an expert in promoting Korea overseas, and narrated by actor Kim Hyo-jin, the video is available on YouTube.

Besides opening an apiary on the company’s rooftop, KB will plant bee-friendly trees such as oriental raisin trees -- a popular source of pollen and nectar -- across the nation. The trees will be planted across forests in Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province, as well as other locations.

“The video was produced to raise awareness of the role of bees as our important companion throughout history and spread the importance of the recovery of the bee population,” KB said in a statement.

“We hope that our effort will be recognized by viewers and fuel the movement to save bees here.”

KB Financial Group ranked as South Korea’s No. 1 banking group by total assets and net profit last year. Its net profit for 2021 gained 27.6 percent on-year to 4.4 trillion won ($3.68 billion) and its total assets came to 663.9 trillion won in the same period, regulatory filings showed.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
