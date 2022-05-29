SK Broadband bolsters ESG management

SK Broadband employees gather around a television to watch B tv’s broadcast of movies recognized at SIEFF. (SK Broadband)
South Korean internet provider SK Broadband has said it will broadcast movies recognized at the 19th Seoul International Eco Film Festival on its internet protocol television platform B tv starting Thursday.
The movies screened at the festival will be broadcast exclusively on B tv and Mobile B tv platforms four times a day between June 2 and June 8. SK Broadband has been sponsoring the event for the second year running.
SK Broadband has also filmed its own documentary titled “Countdown.” The documentary, broadcast every Monday, depicts those who lead eco-friendly lives, highlighting the environment, social and governance-related issues in our society, according to the communications company.
B tv has also created an “ESG special screening room” to upload self-made environment related videos, and a selection of ESG-related documentaries.
Meanwhile, SK Broadband started a company-wide campaign, called “the Net Zero life practice campaign,” to foster an eco-friendly corporate culture, according to the company.
The campaign is an expansion of last year’s internal goal of reducing disposable product use, it added.
“SK Broadband members will create an eco-friendly corporate culture through small practices in everyday life,” SK Broadband said in a statement.
“The company will also use its media capability to become an ‘environment influencer’ to raise awareness and look for solutions concerning environmental issues, having an overall positive influence on society,” he added.
The Seoul International Eco Film Festival has been the largest international environment film festival in Asia since it was founded in 2004.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)