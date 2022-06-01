[Newsmaker] Army of service robots rolling in to replace high-cost labor in Korea

A self-driving delivery robot is set to deliver drinks for galleries and players during the SK Telecom Open 2022 that opens on Thursday on Jeju Island. (SKT)



Accelerated by soaring labor costs, the reduced number of workers willing to take labor-intensive jobs and pandemic-triggered noncontact services, South Korea has seen a growing number of businesses deploying front-line service robots that have begun replacing humans in performing mundane and routine tasks.



Korea’s service robot market will grow to an accumulative 230,000 robots by 2025, worth 2.8 trillion won ($2.25 billion) in value, according to market data compiled by the International Federation of Robotics. As of 2020, its size had grown 34.9 percent on-year to 857 billion won, surpassing that for industrial robots. The global market for service robots is expected to grow to $74 billion by 2026.



To meet growing demand for automated services, tech and manufacturing giants here are jumping into the sector of service robots, which is still at a nascent stage compared to the market for industrial robots.



A service robot contains an automated computer program built to perform customer-oriented tasks. Unlike industrial robots that are typically used at factories, service robots can be applied to such tasks as for restaurants, medical care and at homes.



Platform provider Naver opened its new headquarters last month with an aim of creating the world’s first robot-friendly building where robots roam the floors to serve coffee and deliver parcels. Artificially intelligent robots also automatically take notes during meetings.



LG Electronics has opted to focus on lifestyle-integrated service robots.

Its latest focus has been expanding into the business-to-business market, completing a lineup of six kinds of its flagship CLOi robot with different purposes like delivery, docent and cleaning. The latest version can self-drive and sterilize surroundings with ultraviolet lamps.





Samsung Electronics’ wearable robot is tried by a visitor at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2020. (Samsung Electronics)