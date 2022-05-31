SKT's entry sets up 3-way race to flying car business in Korea

Models demonstrate using SKT’s UAM service via a mobile application. (SKT)



The race for leadership of South Korea's flying car market intensified on Tuesday, with SK Telecom announcing its bid by forging a consortium with local companies.



The country’s top telecommunications company submitted its business proposal to join the K-UAM Grand Challenge, a government-led program to select an urban air mobility business operator. The telecommunications-led consortium is the latest in businesses vying for the lucrative business, expected to surpass 1,800 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in value by 2040.



Ahead of SKT, Hyundai Motor Group and Kakao Mobility have each formed partnerships with related companies aiming to work with the government on UAM demonstration tests and to launch a commercial service in 2025.





By forging a partnership with Hanwha Systems, Korea Airports Corp. and Korea Transport Institute, SKT will leverage its expertise in operating 5G and 4G information and communications technology services to establish a real-time communications environment for UAM. Stable and reliable connectivity between aircrafts and ground infrastructure is vital in airspace, according to officials. The other focus of its UAM business will be forming a system for UAM traffic near vertiports for takeoffs and landings. This will be done through designing 3D maps and real-time downloading of climate information, it added.



Considering that the SKT-led consortium’s Hanwha Systems has already conducted a test on its UAM aircrafts, co-developed with US manufacturer Overair, some say that SKT is an inch ahead compared to its competitors.

As SKT partners with experts in UAM body and conduct research, Hyundai Motor Group has formed a partnership with players in diverse fields -- Korean Air, KT, Incheon International Airport Corp. and Hyundai E&C -- with an aim to build a UAM ecosystem.



Highlighting its expertise in vehicle manufacturing, Hyundai Motor is expected to make use of its global network through Supernal, its US-based UAM division. It will develop a product that can fit the global standard with leading market players like UK’s Altitude Angel, Germany’s Skyroads and the US’ OneSky.





A rendered image of Hyundai Motor Group‘s UAM business model. (Hyundai Motor Group)