 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3 to launch in April

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Apr 20, 2022 - 14:23       Updated : Apr 20, 2022 - 14:28
The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3 is on display. (SK Telecom)
The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3 is on display. (SK Telecom)
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3, the latest midrange 5G smartphone powered by a chipset with quantum cryptography technology, is poised to start shipping on April 26 in South Korea, domestic mobile carrier SK Telecom said Wednesday.

The chipset with quantum random number generators will allow access for smartphone users to security features for digital activities via mobile apps -- ranging from mobile banking to payments, social networks and games -- as well as for external data storage.

“These days, smartphones are playing a pivotal role in financial transactions, which makes Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3 the most reliable device in this regard,” Lim Bong-ho, chief mobile officer of SK Telecom, said in a statement.

Unlike its predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3 will feature a “quantum indicator,” which shows users whether the quantum cryptography works in the phone.

The new smartphone will retail for 618,200 won ($500) including value added tax. Preorders will be accepted from Friday until Monday in Korea.

Moreover, the new phone boasts a 6.7-inch screen, a display with a 120-hertz refresh rate, 8-gigabyte random access memory and a 108-megapixel rear camera.

Samsung has worked with SK Telecom and its Switzerland-based subsidiary ID Quantique, a cryptography solutions provider, for Galaxy Quantum series since 2020. SK Telecom is the sole Korean telecom carrier that sells quantum-protected smartphones.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114