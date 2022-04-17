[Market Eye] Is Arm M&A still a pipe dream?

From left: SK hynix Vice Chairman and CEO Park Jung-ho, SoftBank Chief Masayoshi Son and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (Photos courtesy of SK hynix, GettyImages and Reuters)

Antitrust hurdles brought down a $40 billion deal in February, which would have otherwise allowed graphic processor giant Nvidia to control United Kingdom-based chip design giant Arm.



A few months later, there are signs that a consortium of strategic investors is building, joined by South Korea-based memory chip maker SK hynix. The consortium is looking to salvage what was considered the largest deal in the history of the global chip industry.



All eyes are on whether the consortium would be able to alleviate regulatory concerns, promise huge spending on par with Nvidia’s proposal and at the same time find Arm financially appealing.



Experts say this is likely a pipe dream against the backdrop of an intensifying global semiconductor chip arms race.



Nationalistic pressure



As chips are becoming more and more scarce, the world is recognizing chips as national strategic assets.



So do companies like Arm, which designs most of the world’s processors for smartphones, autonomous cars and Internet of Things devices, among others.



This analysis has led to the UK competition authorities’ renewed scrutiny of the Arm deal in November, citing competition and national security concerns. The US Federal Trade Commission also filed a complaint challenging Nvidia’s Arm acquisition.



This scrutiny was similar to the “significant regulatory challenges preventing the consummation of the transaction” between SoftBank and Nvidia, as stated in the joint statement about the deal‘s termination in February.



A prospective consortium is unlikely to be a game-changer surrounding the Arm deal, experts said, given that there is little sign of relief in the tug-of-war between the world’s superpowers, especially in the wake of an apparent war between Ukraine and Russia.



“Nvidia’s talks centered around not only monopoly issues, but also national security issues. For the consortium, I don’t see that changing very much,” said Cameron Johnson, head of APAC strategy at advisory firm FAO Global.



This comes against the backdrop of the United States, China and Europe’s respective bids to increase chip production, encourage chip-related research or offer tax breaks to chip supply chain companies with new legislation. Here in Korea, the incoming Yoon Suk-yeol administration is poised to map out plans to provide more government subsidies for chip plant expansion, streamline regulatory processes for chip-related investment and bolster the recruitment of chip experts.



With that in mind, any consortium will inevitably face opposition from those excluded from the group acquiring Arm. The Arm acquisition requires regulatory approvals in the US, UK, the European Union and China.



“If you look at the names on the consortium, there is no Chinese name,” Johnson said. “It will still be incredibly challenging to get anything approved.”





A visual concept image of Arm's CPU (Arm)