[Newsmaker] At odds with party leader, transition team visits disabled subway access protest

The presidential transition committee on Tuesday met with disability rights activists and vowed to “make efforts,” drawing a line with party leader Lee Jun-seok who has been criticizing the ongoing protests.
During the meeting with the protest organizer, the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination, the transition committee promised to meet their demands and requested that they halt the subway protests, which they said had caused inconvenience to citizens on their way to work.
Park Kyung-seok, leader of the advocacy group, in reading out the demands, said that includes securing a budget dedicated to improving welfare for the disabled and the right to move in the subway “that we have been shouting for more than 300 days since last year.”
He also hoped that people with severe disabilities would be allowed to work and participate in the labor market.
Choi Yong-gi, head of the Korea Council of Centers for Independent Living and who has physical disabilities, said it is psychologically challenging for many severely disabled people to take the subway in the morning. “Improvements have to be made in areas where the right to move has not been guaranteed for 21 years.”
Rep. Lim lee-ja of the transition committee said the right to protest are “natural rights,” vowing to make efforts to improve their quality of life by and communicating with various organizations.
The meeting came 15 days after the advocacy group demanded to speak with the committee.
Since Thursday, the association has been conducting subway protests, calling on the government to guarantee the rights of the disabled and improve access.
They also demanded the installation of elevators at all subway stations, the mandatory introduction of low-floor buses, expansion of government subsidy for special transportation such as call taxis for the disabled, and expansion of assistance for lifelong education facilities for the disabled.
Amid the ongoing protest, People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok continued to criticize those protesting during rush hour, saying they are continuing “illegal protests from an uncivilized point of view” that their claims will be carried out only when they cause unhappiness and inconvenience to the greatest number of people.
“If this is tolerated, society will become an unusual arena of competition to cause the greatest fear and inconvenience rather than rational discussion and dialogue on all issues,” he said.
Lee said Sunday that the association should “abandon self-righteousness” and throw away their obsession that they can make “unreasonable demands” by “taking Seoul citizens hostage” if their proposals are not accepted.
In response to criticism about using the word “hostage,” Lee reiterated on Tuesday that there was no need for an apology at all in using the expression.
The Democratic Party and the Justice Party lashed out at Lee, saying he was inciting hatred.
Bae Jae-jeong, an emergency committee member of the Democratic Party, said the main task of politics is to mediate and compromise conflicts. “The language of politicians who do not empathize brings discrimination, hatred and violence.”
Park Ji-hyun, chairperson of the Democratic Party’s joint emergency committee, said Monday their demand for the right to movement is to realize constitutional rights. “We need to properly listen to why disabled people complain on the subway.”
“There is already a bill proposed by the ruling and opposition parties. We need to process the bill and work together to secure a budget to guarantee the rights of the disabled,” she said.
Rep. Jang Hye-young of the Justice Party, who visited the protests, expressed “deep regret” that the leader of the ruling party made insulting remarks.
Former lawmaker Na Kyung-won, who served as the floor leader for the People Power Party, also refuted Lee, saying, “Guaranteeing the right to move is the survival of the disabled.”
“While raising a disabled child, I felt so frustrated and confronted with a reality that if the law and system are not in place, I have no choice but to rely on the protests,” said Na, whose daughter was born with Down syndrome.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)