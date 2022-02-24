Disability groups suspend subway protests calling to improve the right to travel

Presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung of the minor opposition Justice Party visits a subway protest staged by the Solidarity against Disability Discrimination at Seoul Station on Wednesday. (The Justice Party)

Groups representing people with disabilities have announced they have stopped subway protests which went on for weeks after being acknowledged by presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung of the minor opposition Justice Party during a recent TV debate.



During a TV debate earlier this week, Sim dedicated her last minute to the protestors.



“Disabled people are protesting on the subway every morning, urging for a budget for their rights to travel.





Members of the Solidarity against Disability Discrimination stage a protest at Suwon Station on Tuesday.(Yonhap)