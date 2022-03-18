Sport trucks, supercars go electric: InterBattery shows EV era draws near

A Ferrary SF90 Spider built on a plug-in hybrid architecture is displayed at SK On‘s exhibition at InterBattery. (SK Innovation)

The 10th annual secondary battery event InterBattery gave visitors a glimpse of how close the world is to the era where electric vehicles go mainstream.



Cars showcased in the three-day event at Coex in Seoul beginning Thursday indicated room for wider applications of batteries, even to the degree of reincarnating the gas-guzzling cars that were once declared dead, and of having exotic cars and luxury cars keep their performance afloat while run on electric batteries.



US carmaker General Motor’s GMC Hummer 2022, an electric sport utility truck first unveiled in October 2020, took center stage in the 540 square-meter exhibition space run by LG Energy Solution, a battery arm of Korea‘s fourth-largest conglomerate LG.



GMC Hummer -- which comes in pickup trucks and sport utility vehicle versions -- is expected to become one of GM’s first all-electric full-size vehicle along with Cadillac Lyriq.



According to the carmaker, a GMC Hummer pickup flaunts a 1,000 horsepower performance and is capable of running 300 miles on a single charge with the Ultium battery-pack technology, built by a joint venture of GM and LG Energy Solution in the United States.



In addition to GMC Hummer, InterBattery also showcased Ferrari SF90 Spider, Mercedes-Benz EQ4 and BMW i4, proving they could go partly or fully electric.





Models pose for a photo in front of GMC Hummer pickup displayed at LG Energy Solution’s exhibition at InterBattery. (LG Energy Solution)