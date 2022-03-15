SK On to beef up EV battery alliance with Ford

A promotional image of Ford’s F-150 electric pickup truck, powered by SK On‘s NCM9 battery. (SK On)

An upcoming electric vehicle battery plant in Turkey built by South Korean company SK On is the latest testament that its battery alliance with US carmaker Ford is ever becoming stronger.



On Monday, SK On announced plans to set up a new plant on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, with an annual capacity of between 30 and 45 gigawatt-hour starting as early as 2025, in a deal with US carmaker Ford and Turkish conglomerate Koc.



The battery arm of South Korea-based conglomerate SK, Ford and Koc have signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture for the plant.



All high-nickel NCM (nickel, cobalt, manganese) batteries manufactured in Turkey will be supplied to Ford vehicles, according to SK.





A map visualization shows the location of SK On's plants and construction sites. (SK On)