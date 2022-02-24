[MWC 2022] Samsung’s mobile chief hints at greener, more inclusive Galaxy ecosystem

A photo shows gadgets under the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, including S22 Ultra, at a store of South Korea's mobile carrier KT in central Seoul Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics mobile head Roh Tae-moon said Thursday its use of recycled and eco-conscious materials will play a critical part in its mobile device innovations, a week ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.



Samsung’s Mobile Experience business, led by Roh, oversees operations related to smartphones, tablets, personal computers and wearable devices -- which Samsung seeks to connect under the Galaxy ecosystem that is turning greener and more inclusive.



The South Korean tech giant’s latest efforts to repurpose discarded fishing nets and adopt post-consumer materials in its hardware production, including its flagship Galaxy S22 smartphones lineup, are aimed at enhancing technology as a “force for good,” according to Roh.



“From now on, more and more Galaxy devices will play a small part in reducing plastic waste in our oceans,” noted Roh, president and head of Samsung‘s Mobile Experience business, in a statement.



“I know we still have a long way to go. And at Mobile World Congress 2022, we will share our next wave of innovations that incorporate recycled ocean-bound plastics.”



Roh is expected to visit the MWC 2022 venue, along with Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and head of the Device Experience division. Their plans for a public appearance have yet to be announced.



Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon pose for a photo with a Galaxy Book laptop during the Samsung Unpacked event in April 2021. (Samsung Electronics)