Samsung faces shareholder call for more radical green push

A Samsung flag flutters in front of Samsung's Seocho-gu office in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

Despite a series of actions and pledges to make its business more environmentally sustainable, Samsung is still facing calls for a more aggressive approach to reducing greenhouse gases from global institutional shareholders of the tech titan.



The latest to do so was APG, a Dutch pension fund that oversees nearly 630 billion euros ($716 billion). On Thursday, APG revealed that Samsung Electronics was one of the 10 South Korea-based investees to which it has sent a letter urging a greater effort to combat climate change, earlier in February.



APG called on the companies to evaluate their existing carbon reduction targets and make sure these are “sufficiently ambitious.” APG holds a 0.5 percent stake in Samsung Electronics, maker of smartphones, home appliances, and semiconductor chips.



This came against the backdrop of Samsung Electronics’ green move. All Samsung’s workplaces in the US, China, and Europe have converted 100 percent of electricity sources to renewable energy as of 2020.



Moreover, Samsung reduced nearly 700,000 tons of carbon emissions with five types of Carbon Trust-certified memory chips, created its own index to gauge the environmental impact on semiconductor chips called SEPI with Samjong KPMG, introduced a zero-paper policy for invitation letters to shareholders to save 3,000 trees.



Samsung‘s environmental goals have become more ambitious. By 2025, Samsung seeks to expand the use of recycled materials, including repurposed underwater fishing nets, to all electronic goods, according to Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee. Also, Samsung plans to make all of its TVs and phone chargers operate on near-zero standby power, aims to eliminate 200 million batteries each year with the adoption of battery-free remote control, and looks to incorporate recycled materials into packaging boxes in the next three years.





Recycled plastic used for Samsung's Galaxy S22 series (Samsung Electronics)