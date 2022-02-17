[Weekender] Investing in the metaverse: Look before you leap

(123rf)

Touted as the next big thing, the metaverse has been undeniably the talk of the global town since last year. The metaverse frenzy accelerated further when Facebook changed its name to Meta in October.



Hoping to take the lead in the new online virtual world, all sectors regardless of their specializations have jumped on the metaverse bandwagon. This has led to lofty projections luring individual investors.



The global metaverse market is forecast to reach $829 billion (993 trillion won) in 2028 from $48 billion in 2020, with a compound annual growth rate of 43 percent during the period, according to Emergen Research.



Metaverse exchange-traded funds soared in South Korea when the first four metaverse exchange-traded funds were launched in October. The four metaverse ETFs drew inflow of 150 billion won in just two weeks.



As promising as the term “metaverse” sounds, however, experts and analysts advise individuals against being swayed into making precipitous choices when investing in the metaverse.



“For every investment, there is a risk. Do not go all-in on the metaverse. As the saying goes, put your eggs in different baskets,” said Choi Jae-yong, president of the Korea Institute of Metaverse.



“In my case, I bought Meta’s stock as I thought the metaverse was going to take off. But the stock dropped 30 percent, so I’m playing the waiting game now.”



Referring to an earlier report released by Gartner, which predicted that 25 percent of people worldwide will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse for work, shopping, education, socializing or entertainment by 2026, Choi said more people will be eventually using the metaverse regardless of metaverse-related stock prices.



Im Byoung-min, a columnist, said that various new terms have come and gone with the development of technology. He cited terms such as ubiquitous technology, internet-of-things and the fourth industrial revolution as examples.



“Surely, certain things about the metaverse have been exaggerated in order to draw investment,” he said.



An analyst at a securities firm pointed out that the term “metaverse” itself is very attractive to companies. Big global corporations are announcing their plans to pursue a future in the metaverse, which may blur their true value.



“The metaverse is a fitting theme to bring out the interests of the investment market,” the analyst said.



“Although metaverse-related stocks and securities showed strong growth last year, it is concerning that they got bigger with little to zero specific outputs or earnings.”



The analyst noted that metaverse ETFs have been on a downhill slide since the beginning of this year.



According to the Korea Exchange, the prices of the country’s first four metaverse ETFs -- Hanaro FN K-Metaverse MZ, KBSTAR iSelect Metaverse, KODEX K-Metaverse Active and TIGER Fn Metaverse -- dropped over 20 percent since the beginning of January.



