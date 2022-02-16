Blockchain experts band together

Blockchain experts take part in a debate on ways to promote the blockchain industry. (AMAXG)

An organization of some 5,000 people in the digital asset and blockchain industry and academia has been launched.



The idea is to present the government with industrial roadmaps in a systematic manner, as it has been difficult to do so with a number of blockchain-related groups springing up.



The Korea Blockchain Enterprise Promotion Association (KBEPA) and the Korea Blockchain Association Organization Federation held a ceremony to launch a “blockchain (digital asset) industry committee” on Feb. 10 at the JBK Convention Hall in Seoul’s Gangnam-gu.



Lee Han-young, president of the KBEPA, and Lee Won-wook, chair of the parliamentary committee on science, ICT, broadcasting and communications, have been named co-chairs of the new committee.



The new committee has some 20 subcommittees, and about 5,000 people in the blockchain industry and academia have registered themselves as committee members.



The committee believes that they need a government organization for the blockchain industry, similar to the Presidential Committee on the Fourth Industry Revolution which was established in October 2017. They stress that the government should lead and experts from the private sector should take part in the drive for a “Korean digital New Deal” to build the industry.



“We have a lot of problems to solve, such as a gap in the perception of digital assets between the government and the industry; and a conflict of interest in applying laws and regulations,” co-chair Lee Han-young said.



“The blockchain industry committee will wisely bridge the regulatory authorities’ position and the blockchain industry’s demands to play a key role in making Korea a digital leader.”





Lee Han-young, president of the Korea Blockchain Enterprise Promotion Association (KBEPA) and co-chair of the Blockchain Industry Committee, gives a speech. (AMAXG)