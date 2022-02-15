LG's AI fashion designer Tilda debuts in New York

Fashion designer Park Youn-hee goes onstage with Tilda during a runway show at New York Fashion Week Tuesday. (LG Corp.)

LG Group’s virtual fashion designer powered by the hyperscale artificial intelligence has debuted at New York Fashion Week, bringing the engine‘s text-to-image generation capability to new heights, its holding company LG Corp. said Tuesday.



The virtual fashion designer, named Tilda, has collaborated with Park Youn-hee, a South Korea-born fashion designer behind the Greedilous brand.



The collection was unveiled during a Fall 2022 runway show Monday held at Spring Studios, a popular New York Fashion Week venue.



The collection, dubbed “Greedilous by Tilda – Flowers on Venus,” featured some 200 items based on over 3,000 images and visual patterns that Tilda created -- a visual inspiration to Park’s clothing designs.



When Park delivers a language input to Exaone, a hyperscale AI engine, it processes the language for Tilda. Images are then generated based on the processed texts and Park can then start designing clothes based on the images.





Greedilous chief Park Youn-hee‘s designs, inspired by Tilda, took to the runway at New York Fashion Week on Monday. (LG Corp.)

With Tilda, the runway show came “within just a month and a half of preparation,” as opposed to the usual months of work involving dozens of human designers needed to put together a collection, Park said in a statement.



“I aspired to design clothes with all my soul by adding human emotion to Tilda‘s original creativity,” she said.



Tilda is powered by Exaone, the AI language model first showcased in December. It is capable of processing 600 billion samples of text and 250 million high definition images.



The multi-modality artificial intelligence allows Tilda to create a new image by itself, with its ability to explore beyond the language it perceived.



The fashion event comes less than a year after LG AI Research, an in-house research hub dedicated to AI, announced a plan to develop a “creative hyperscale AI” that can work with a professional fashion designer.





Pattern images created by Tilda (LG Corp.)